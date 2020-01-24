US announces new visa rules: Details inside

US administration to stop giving visas to pregnant women. US president Donald Trump has barred the issuing visa to pregnant women and thus to end the ‘birth tourism’ programme. The US government announced that temporary B-1 and B-2 visitor visas would no longer be issued to alien seeking to enter the US for birth tourism.

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham announced the new move of the Trump administration. The White House accused that foreigners are using the visas to secure automatic and permanent American citizenship for their children by giving birth in US.

As per datas around 33,000 babies born from “birth tourism” between mid-2016 and mid-2017. The total number of annual births in US is around 3.8 million. As per the US constitution any child born in US will get US citizenship.

This has initiated ‘birth tourism’. As per reports ‘birth tourism’ operators charge up to $.100,000 to women seeking to have a baby on US.