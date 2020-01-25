Ajay Devgn’s ‘Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior’ enters Rs 200-crore club

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has become the first film of 2020 to smash the Rs 200-crore milestone, and Ajay Devgn is over the moon. In an Instagram post, he thanked the audience for making the film a success at the box office.

“Marching towards glory with all your love! Thank you for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior a blockbuster hit of 2020! #TanhajiUnitesIndia,” the actor wrote, sharing a poster of the film with ‘crosses 200 crores’ written on it. Congratulatory messages poured in from fans, who lauded the film in the comments section of the post.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which tells the story of brave Maratha general Tanaji Malusare (played by Ajay) and the Battle of Sinhagad, achieved the feat of crossing Rs 200 crore on Day 15. Despite the release of two big Bollywood films – Street Dancer 3D and Panga – the period drama held its ground at the box office and earned Rs 5.38 crore on its third Friday, taking its total domestic collection so far to Rs 202.83 crore.