BJP candidate Kapil Mishra banned from campaigning for 48 hrs

Election Commission of India has barred BJP candidate Kapil Mishra for 48 hours following his communally charged statements. During the period of the ban, which began at 5 pm on Saturday, Mishra is barred from holding public meetings, carrying out public processions, rallies, roadshows besides public utterances in media.

Delhi Police registered an FIR against Mishra under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, for allegedly trying to divide people based on communally toxic statements. Mishra on Thursday likened the upcoming Delhi polls to India-Pak match referring himself belonging to the Indian side and the opposition to Pak side. He also added that the anti-government protestors are creating a mini Pakistan within India and compared Shaheen Bagh and other protest centric regions are now mini Pakistan’s.