Corona makes it footfall in Europe, three cases in France reported

In the first confirmed report of the fatal Coronavirus in Europe, France registered 3 cases on Friday.

France health minister, Agnes Buzyn said “We have three cases,” she said. “We will probably have other cases.” The minister said France has developed a fast method for detecting the Corona which helped them to screen suspected infection more efficiently. A Chinese woman was quarantined after she tried to hide her fever by taking pills. She was detected by French doctors for infection and was coming from Wuhan.

The infected French national in his 40’s had a trip to China and passed through Wuhan province the main affected area of the virus.