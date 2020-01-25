“Give pension to ‘elderly’ JNU students”,says Baba Ramdev

Taking a swipe at the protesting Jawaharlal Nehru University students, yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Friday said the government should start a “pension scheme for the elderly students of the varsity so that they can quietly pursue their studies on the campus”.

“I demand that the government start a pension scheme for JNU”s elderly students so they can keep quiet on the campus,” Ramdev remarked laughingly while addressing the media at the Constitution Club.Ramdev also supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and termed the protests against the law as “an attempt to malign India”s image internationally”.

He advised the JNU students to return to their classes and leave the protest for political parties. The JNU students have been protesting against a hike in hostel charges etc.

Ramdev came down heavily on organisations and protestors who he said were “radicalising” a certain community for their selfish ends.

“Some political parties, foreign powers and some communal forces are trying to create fear among the minorities over the CAA,” he said.

Urging the anti-CAA protestors to refrain from violence, he claimed that no one”s citizenship was at stake.

“No leader or political party can take away the citizenship of any individual. People must not protest on roads, or destroy public property just because some organisations are radicalising them,” Ramdev said.

He also aired his controversial views on formulating a law to control Indian population and said that the government must take punitive action against those with more than two children.

“Anyone who fathers more than two children must be punished. His voting right must be taken away; the voting right of the third child must also be taken away,” Ramdev said.