German ‘Serial scratcher’ arrested for damaging cars to cause losses worth $1 million,

A 26-year-old German man was arrested for his strange habit of scratching the paint from parked cars. Till now he had scratched hundreds of parked cars causing estimated damage worth $1 million(approx:7 Crore and 13 lakh INR). Reports of the damage came from Schweinfurt and the city of Würzburg, as well as the town of Veitshöchheim.

He used to scratch parked cars at night using a sharp object. The serial attack is confined for the period between February and April 2018. The ‘serial scratcher’ was arrested after a 24-year-old woman reported the incident to police who immediately responded and took the defaulter in custody after a small tiff. She saw the man moving from car to car scratching the cars ‘expertly’ in the same fashion.

Prosecutors initially accused the individual of damaging as many as 1,700 vehicles — causing an estimated €2.3 million of damage — but the court refused this on the grounds of insufficient evidence.He is remanded for 24 days.