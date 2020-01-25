Latest NewsIndia

Women’s College bans ‘burqa’ in campus, imposes fine on violation

Jan 25, 2020, 11:42 am IST
Less than a minute

JD Women’s College in Patna has issued a direction for students, ‘all students have to come to college in the prescribed dress code, every day except on Saturday. Students can’t wear ‘burqa’ in college. They will have to pay a fine of Rs. 250, on violation of the norm.’

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close