Women’s College bans ‘burqa’ in campus, imposes fine on violation

Bihar: JD Women's College in Patna has issued a direction for students, 'all students have to come to college in the prescribed dress code, every day except on Saturday. Students can't wear 'burqa' in college. They will have to pay a fine of Rs. 250, on violation of the norm.' — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2020