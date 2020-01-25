Xiaomi announces price cut for it’s budget smartphone “Redmi Go”

Redmi Go was launched in India last year at Rs 4,499. Now, the budget smartphone has received a price cut. Yes, you read it right. It is to be noted that Redmi Go was initially launched in India in a single configuration that had 8GB of storage. However, the company later introduced the 16GB variant at Rs 4,799. The key features on the smartphone include HD display, 3,000mAh battery and a dedicated microSD card slot, among others.

Taking to Twitter, Redmi India officially announced a price cut for Redmi Go in India. The smartphone maker said, “Get the #AndroidGo experience on a budget like never before. Buy the #RedmiGo at an all-new price of â‚¹4,299. Get yours from http://mi.com, @Flipkart, @amazonIN and Retail Outlets.”