Kim Jong-un’s aunt seen celebrating New year, spotting ends doubts of her killing

North Korea’s powerful dictator Kim Jong-un’s aunt Kim Kyong-hui was seen celebrating the Chinese New Year together with her nephew and his wife Ri Sol Ju

Western media had speculated Kim Jon Un had executed his aunt together with his uncle Chang Song-thaek accusing treachery. Chang Song-thaek, was N.Koreas second most powerful man until Kim Jong Un executed him 6 years ago blaming anti-national actions on him. He was reportedly killed by smearing blood to his body and setting loose specially trained hounds to rip the flesh off his body. Since then his wife Kim Kyong-hui has not appeared in any media in the already reclusive nation.