“Neither the government nor the Supreme court is worthy of their trust”: JNU student Afreen Fatima spit venom

A video of Afreen Fatima, a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University spitting venom against the union government and the Supreme Court has gone viral on social media. The video was shared on microblogging website by Kashmiri Pandit news channel.

Unapologetic Muslim with thousands of Ideas is the fear of Indian Government. Sharjeel Imam's targeting is sheer Islamophobia by the Government of India.#ISupportSharjeelimam — Afreen Fatima (@AfreenFatima136) January 25, 2020

In the video Afreen Fatima who earlier asked to raise ‘La ilaha illallah’ slogan against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and urged to attack him, says that Afzal Guru was innocent and the Supreme Court verdict against him was wrong. She claimed that Afzal Guru was not involved in the Parliament attack.

Shaheen Bagh is definitely not about CAA . This Afreen is spreading hatred over Ram Mandir , Afzal Guru’s decision by SC .

All their masks are coming off at Shaheen Bagh . pic.twitter.com/y9LVTQTh4L — Kashmiri Pandits News ????? ?????? ???? (@kpnewschannel) January 25, 2020

She also seen saying in the video that while protesting against CAA and NRC they have realised that neither the government nor the Supreme Court is worthy of trust. The student of JNu also criticise the verdict of apex court on Ayodhya land dispute case. She claimed that the Supreme Court earlier said that there was no proof whether a temple existed below the Babri Masjid. But later went to give the permission to construct a temple in the disputed land.