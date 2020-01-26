Rajasthan assembly passes anti-CAA resolution

Rajasthan Assembly passed a resolution against CAA.BJP members opposed the resolution blaming Congress for indulging in token politics.

The Rajasthan Assembly passed by voice vote the resolution which also requests the Centre to withdraw the new fields of information that have been sought to be filled in the National Population Register (NPR), 2020. Kerala was the first state to pass a resolution against the new citizenship law. Rajasthan is the second Congress-ruled state to pass such resolution preceded by Punjab.