Three villagers attacked by tiger: See shocking video

A tiger has attacked three villagers. The incident took place in Bhandara village in Maharashtra on Saturday.

As per reportes the tiger first attacked two men who were on a motorcycle. Later as the news spread the villagers gathered to see the tiger.

The tiger after being panicked by the presence of human charged to villagers and attacked on men. The injured were admitted to a hospital in the locality.

The video of the incident shared on social media has become viral. As per data the number of tigers has been increased in the state, The big cat usually come out of the forest in search of preys.