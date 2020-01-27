‘All refugees to be given citizenship under CAA’,says BJP Leader

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh asserted on Sunday that all refugees will be given citizenship under the CAA, as party leader Rahul Sinha stoked a controversy by alleging that those protesting at Park Circus and Shaheen Bagh are “Bangladeshi Muslims”.

Participating in a rally in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at Buniyadpur town in South Dinajpur district, Ghosh said that the refugees will now get their citizenship which they have been seeking for years.

Claiming that TMC workers were intimidating people not to participate in NRC when it comes, Ghosh asserted that forms will have to be filled, whether offline or online.

“When we have passed the law (CAA), we will certainly give citizenship to each of the refugees. “How long will they oppose, if TMC workers try to stop the process, people of the state will protest,” he said.

Rahul Sinha, a national secretary of the BJP, termed the people, who have congregated at Park Circus ground in the city and at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi to protest the CAA, NRC and the proposed NPR, as “Bangladeshi Muslims”.

“Those sitting at Park Circus, and Shaheen Bagh are Bangladeshi Muslims,” he said here. He alleged that these people had entered India illegally and were leading prosperous lives here. “Those who want to break the country are speaking from Shaheen Bagh,” the BJP leader alleged.