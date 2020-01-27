Anti-CAA protests: Congress leader Kapil Sibal threatens media over linking him to PFI funding

Former union minister and veteran Congress leader Kapil Sibal has come forward criticizing the media for linking him with the Popular Front of India (PFI). Kapil Sibal has issued a clarification note regarding the issue.

Sibal claimed that he received the money from PFI as his fees for pleading in the Hadiya case. The veteran Congress leader has questioned the conduct of media.

“Media has put up a story that ED told them that CAA protests are funded by PFI and part of that funding has come to some advocates, including me. I wish both the media and those who leaked these stories did a bit of homework because they wouldn’t have leaked it otherwise”, said Sibal.

It’s clear now Anti CAA protests are being funded by PFI. There is a clear link between the bank transfers and anti CAA protests, their timing and location. Also read the names of the liberal leaders who are getting funds from PFI. pic.twitter.com/7zmePibMwA — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) January 27, 2020

“But I think there is a motive behind it. The motive is very simple and that is to destroy people’s reputation by spreading lies, lies and more lies. This seems to be a part of their propaganda machine, supported by this government and taken over by media ‘bhakts’ on social media,” Sibal added

“If you run this story again and link my name to this, I will consider this defamation and if any media runs this news, if a journalist who had done this story during the day if the tweets remain in their account, I will take them to Court. I will take them to Court as soon as possible and in the Criminal Court as well. It is my warning to them that this should be over by this evening”, sibal warned.

Earlier the Enforcement Directorate has claimed in a report that the PFI spent about 120 crores in a month to orchestrate the violent riots in the country after the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act, naming eminent lawyers Kapil Sibal, Indira Jaising and Dushyant Dave also as the beneficiaries of PFI’s funding.