Bihar girl admitted to ICU after returning from China

A Bihar girl, who returned from China had been admitted to the ICU of a Hospital in Chapra. Reportedly the state has elevated its alert after she showed the symptoms of the deadly Coronavirus.

The girl is transferred to PMCH hospital in Patna and she is still on the way. Sp of Patna Medical College Hospital Vimal Karak said after she reached PMCH her blood samples will be taken and send to the National Institute of Virology in Pune to confirm Corona infection.

“Nothing has happened to me, I was released by the airport authorities. My body temperature is around 98 F, I don’t have a cough. Is this the arrangement in Bihar?”, complained Ekta Kumari the girl suspected of Corona infection.