Commodity Market: Gold, silver price goes up again

In the commodity market the price of precious metals has rallied upwards for the third day in a row. On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) February gold futures rose by 0.52% to Rs.40,560 per 10 gram. The silver future on MCX has rose by 0.76% to Rs.47,291 per kilogram.

In the international market the gold is trading at high by 0.6% . The gold price is at $.1586 per ounce. The price of silver has surged by 0.9% to reach at $18.24 per ounce.

In Indian market the price of silver has surged by Rs.1000 to reach at Rs.51,000 per kilogram. The price of gold has urged by Rs.35 per gram to reach at Rs.3750. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs.30,000 per eight gram surged by Rs.250.