Deepika Padukone teams up with Rishi kapoor for remake of ‘The Intern’

Bollywood actress Deepika padukone will join hands with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor for her next film. This was announced by Deepika through her social media handle.

Deepika and Rishi kapoor will share screen space for the Bollywood adaptation of Hollywood film ‘The Intern’. The film will be produced by Deepika padukone under her banner ‘Ka Productions’. The film will be released on 2021.

‘The Intern’ is a Hollywood movie released in 2015 starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the lead roles.The film was am American comedy drama. De Niro played the role of a 70-yea-old widower and Hathaway played the role of a owner of a fashion website in the film.