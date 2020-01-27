Hindu girl abducted from wedding forcefully converted to Islam in Pakistan

Adding to the long list of forceful religious conversion of minority girls in Pakistan, a Hindu girl has been abducted from her wedding ceremony and forcefully converted to Islam.

As per reportes the Hindu girl identified as Bharati bai aged 24 was converted to Islam and married to a Muslim man. The incident took place in Hala city in Pakistan on 26, January, in last year.

The father of the victim Kishore Das said that his daughter was abducted by a Muslim man named Shah Rukh Gul . Shah Rukh Gul abducted the girl while her wedding ceremony was in progress. Gul was accompanied by some other men and police.

As per the documents of religious conversion Bharati Bhai was converted to Islam on December 1,2019 and she was married to Shah Rukh Gul. Her name was changed to Bushra.

As per the documents her permanent address is hala city and temporary address is shown as Gulshan Iqbal area in karachi. The religious conversion was carried out by Jamiat-ul-Uloom-Islamia in Karachi. The documents were viral on social media.

But Shah Rukh Gul claims that the girl was married to to him and converted to Islam. He took her as he came to know that her family is wedding her to somebody else.

Many Hindu and Sikh girls in Pakistan has been converted to Islam and married old aged men in Pakistan. On March 2019, tow Hindu minor girls were abducted and converted to Islam.