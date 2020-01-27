Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna among 9 killed in helicopter crash

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna ‘Gigi’ Bryant were among 9 people killed in a helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles (LA). Soon after the unfortunate incident came on the public forum, tributes from celebrities and fellow sports stars have been pouring in, many expressing shock at his sudden death. US President Donald Trump, former presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and many others paid tribute to Kobe Bryant on social media.

Coming back to the Bryant’s helicopter crash, the LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the helicopter manifest indicated that nine people were on board when it crashed. Also, the LA County Sheriff’s Department shared pictures from the scene of the accident, showing a fire truck and smoke emerging from the hills.