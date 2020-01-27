Launching date of ‘Poco X2’ confirmed: Know the specifications and feature

The Chinese smartphone brand Poco on Monday has announced that the company will launch its next phone in India. The ‘Poco X2’ will be launched in India on February 4.

‘Poco X2’ is the second phone launched by the company in India. Earlier on August 2018, Poco has launched its ‘Poco F1’ in India.

An Xperience that will make you go, "Bruh, it's #SmoothAF". #POCOX2 is arriving on Feb 4th 2020. Want to know if your smartphone is Smooth AF? Visit now: https://t.co/LQqSvTpgLz pic.twitter.com/BB5RFQ8lVO — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 27, 2020

It is assumed that the phone will come with higher screen refresh rate. The phone will be equipped with top-end Qualcomm processor, liquid cooling, and better cameras. The phone will have metal sides and curved corners. Also the phone will have USB Type -C and 3.5 mm headphone jack at the base.

It is rumoured that the phone will come with 5000 mAh battery.