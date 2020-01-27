NBA legend and daughter dies in chopper crash

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died today in a chopper crash in the city of Calabasas, California. Kobe Bryant was traveling in a private helicopter that crashed killing all on board.

The world was shocked by the sudden demise of the Basketball superstar with world leaders, Celebrities all paying there tributes to the Basketball hero. Former US President Barack Obama, Jeet Kune Do practitioner Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Bollywood celebrities Abhishek Bachan were among those who paid their heartfelt condolences to the legendary player.