S-CNG version of Alto launched by Maruti Suzuki: Know more

The S-CNG version India’s popular car Alto has been launched by Maruti Suzuki on Monday. The Maruti Alto S-CNG will be available in two variants LXi and LXi (O).

Maruti claimed that the S-CNG version of Alto will give a milage of 31.9 kilometers per kilogram. The car is equipped with dual Interdependent Electronic Control Units and Intelligent Injection System.

Maruti also claimed that the car is specially tuned and calibrated to give optimum performance and enhanced drivability across all terrains.

Alto is the most popular car and till now Maruti has sold around 38 lakhs units. The car was launched in 2000. The S-CNG version starts at Rs. 4.32 lakhs for LXi variant and Rs.4.36 lakh for LXi (O) variant.