Sachin Pilot predicts who will lose in Delhi election

Rajasthan Dy.CM Sachin Pilot knows who will lose the upcoming Delhi election and it is none other than the saffron party-BJP.Speaking at Jaipur Literature Festival(JLF), Pilot relied heavily at the voters thought process and said the people of India will do the right thing at appropriate time.

The government, Pilot said, is morally, constitutionally and socially bound to speak and reach out to people who feel alienated.Criticizing union government,Pilot said no political party is involved in the current uprising and no one is going to hold the hand of the voter at the polling station.”People of India are smarter than me and you here on the stage, they will do the right thing when the time comes, he said.”

“It’s not about religion, caste, or language. When you say I am the democratically elected government… it means, even those who didn’t vote for me, I am responsible for you, I am accountable for you, he said.Pilot added that the union government lacks empathy , compassion and accountability required for a dempcratically elected government.