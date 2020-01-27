Scanning report of Indian girl shocks doctors and parents

The doctors of a hospital has removed around half a kilo human hair and plastic form the stomach of a girl. The bizarre incident is reported from Tamil Nadu.

The girl aged 13 complained of stomach pain regularly. And her parents took her to a private hospital in Coimbatore for medical check-up.

As the scanning of the stomach has done it is found that there is a ball like object in her stomach which causes pain. After a surgery was done to remove the foreign object and it is found that the black ball consists of human hair and plastic debris from empty shampoo packets.

As per parents the girl started to consume these things after being upset over the death of a close relative.