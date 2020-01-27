Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in loss

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended in loss. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has fell down on Monday. As per the market experts the negative trend of Indian equity market was a reflection of the global market which were also slipped own on today.

BSE Sensex settled trading at 41,155.12 declining by 458.07 points or 1.10%. The NSE Nifty ended trading at 12,119.00 registering a loss of 129.25 points or 1.06%.

The top gainers in the market were Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki,Cipla, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Petroleum, Eicher Motors, and ICICI Bank.

The top losers in the market were Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Bharati Airtel, ITC, Infosys, NTPC, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC, Vedanta, JSW Steel, Hindalco, GAIL India, and Tata Consultancy Service.