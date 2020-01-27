SC to urgently hear Mukesh’s plea as the hang date closes in

Supreme Court had taken for granted the petition challenging the rejection of mercy plea by Mukesh- one among the 4 sentenced to death on the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case.

Mukesh Kumar Singh approached SC seeking urgent hearing on his sudden rejection of mercy plea by the President. The 32-year-old Singh’s mercy plea was dismissed by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 17.

Commenting on Mukesh’s request, Chief justice S A Bobde said, “If somebody is going to be hanged then nothing can be more urgent than this” and asked Kumar’s counsel to approach the mentioning officer as the hanging is scheduled on February 1.