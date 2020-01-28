Actress shares an unimaginable video from her pre-weight loss days : Watch Here

On Tuesday, Actress Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a goofy throwback video from a time when she wasn’t exactly ‘light’ on her feet. In the video, we get to see Sara in a different look as she chills and acts goofy on a flight with her friends. Clad in a white top and specs, the Love Aaj Kal star looked unrecognisable as a plump kid in the video. However, even back then, her expressions prove that she was meant for Bollywood. Sara is seen goofing around with her friends on a flight.

The song playing in the background is Sar Jo tere Chakraye and Sara is seen shooting her sleeping mates on a flight. The Love Aaj Kal star captioned it as, “Presenting Sara ka Sara Sara Let’s make ‘light’ of what it was… Let’s also make it lighter than what it was. Video and transformation credit: @namratapurohit.”