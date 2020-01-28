Al Qaeda claims responsibility of Mali terror

Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), an affiliate of Al-Qaeda claimed responsibility of machine-gun attack that killed 20 in Mali. The militants raided the military post with AK-47 and submachine guns.

All the killed were paramilitary police officers called locally as gendarmes, in Mali. Militants also captured “nine all-terrain vehicles, over 20 Kalashnikov machine guns, a large arsenal of ammunition and other weapons,” according to the statement.

On Sunday, Mali’s army confirmed that some of its materials had been “damaged or taken”.