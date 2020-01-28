BJP MP,”Anti-CAA protestors if let loose will rape our sisters and daughters”

BJP MP Pravesh Verma in his speech in poll-bound Delhi said if anti Citizenship law protestors are let loose like Shaheen Bagh they will enter homes and rape sister our sisters and daughters. He added that Delhi is facing a ‘Kashmir’ like situation.

He said that people of Delhi are aware of incidents that happened to Kasmiri Pandits sisters and daughters, and similar incidents happen in Kerala, Hyderabad, and UP. Pravesh Verma said “Modiji and Amit Shah won’t come tomorrow to save your sisters and daughters. So cast your vote to them now”