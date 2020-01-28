Corona Virus: Medical bulletin says nothing to worry as of now

A visiting Central team of doctors on Tuesday said there was “nothing to worry” as of now about the novel Coronavirus in Kerala where over 400 people who returned from China are under watch and expressed satisfaction with the state’s preparedness.

The three-member team held a meeting with Kerala Health authorities, including Principal Health Secretary Dr Rajan N Khobragade, here and discussed about the preventive measures taken in the backdrop of the Coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.

The team members later told reporters that that so far there was no reported case of coronavirus in the country.

A thermal screening facility will be opened at the Thiruvananthapuram airport on Tuesday to scan passengers coming from the neighbouring country, they said.

“A new screening facility will be opened in Thiruvananthapuram Airport where passengers from China and Hong Kong will be screened. So far, no case of coronavirus has been reported in the country. There is nothing to worry about in the state as of now,” Union Health and Family Welfare Advisor Dr M K Shoukath Ali, one of the team members, said.

At present, thermal screening is being done at seven designated airports — New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi.

The central team had on Monday visited Kochi airport and also the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital where two persons who recently returned from China have been kept under observation.

All the medical results of those under observation have come negative, it said and expressed satisfaction on the preparedness of the state.

“We are closely monitoring the situation. If needed we will provide further guidelines. Those who are coming from China must take proper precaution,” the central official said.

Currently, 436 people are under surveillance in Kerala.