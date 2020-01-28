‘Delhi election is between ‘people of Delhi Vs 200 MPs, 70 Union Ministers, 11 Chief Ministers’, claims Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the Delhi Assembly election is fought between 2 crore people of Delhi and 200 MPs of BJP.

” BJP is calling leaders from other states to campaign for them in Delhi, now the Delhi assembly election is a fight between 200 BJP MPs, 70 Union Ministers, 11 Chief Ministers, 40-star-campaigners Vs the people of Delhi”, said Arvind Kejriwal while addressing a road show.

200 MPs, 70 Union Ministers, 11 Chief Ministers vs 1 AAM AADMI#KejriwalvsEntireBJP pic.twitter.com/8RQVSqhENQ — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 28, 2020

” When they come, count the number of works done in five years and send them back to their states. Do not insult them in Delhi”, urged the AAP leader to the people.

” They are coming here to defeat you, your son Kejriwal, to defeat and insult the work that we have done in five years. Now they will come and insult and find faults in our schools, Mohalla Clinics, electricity, water etc. I want to ask the people, will you remain quiet and bear the insult?”, Arvind Kejriwal said.