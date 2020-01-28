Dubai’s Emirates airlines not interested in Air India

Dubai based Emirates, which is the largest foreign airliner operating in India with over 10 percent equity has announced its distaste over acquiring further stakes of the debt-ridden Air India.

Emirates said,”We do not intend to acquire equity in Air India as we are currently focused on our own organic growth. We remain committed to supporting India’s vision for the tourism and aviation sectors.”

Emirates operates 170 route trips weekly, spread over nine Indian metros. The Dubai airliner had recently partnered with Spicejet and Vistara to extend their reach over the Indian subcontinent.