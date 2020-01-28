Earthquake tremors felt in UAE

The tremors of an earthquake that hit Iran was felt in UAE on Tuesday. This was informed by the National Meteorological Department.
The NCM said that an earthquake of 4.9 magnitude on richter scale was has hit south of Iran at 7.24 pm. It was slightly felt in UAE.
A 4.9 Magnitude Earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in South of Iran at 19:24, 28-01-2020 "UAE time” According to the NCM “National Seismic Network, Slightly felt by residents without any effect.
— ?????? ?????? ??????? (@NCMS_media) January 28, 2020
