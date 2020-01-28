DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Earthquake tremors felt in UAE

Jan 28, 2020, 10:22 pm IST
The tremors of an earthquake that hit Iran was felt in UAE on Tuesday. This was informed by the National Meteorological Department.

The NCM said that an earthquake of 4.9 magnitude on richter scale was has hit south of Iran at 7.24 pm. It was slightly felt in UAE.

