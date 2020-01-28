“Indian cricket team misses MS Dhoni dearly”,says Yuzvendra Chahal

In the latest episode of Chahal TV, India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal admitted that the Indian cricket team misses MS Dhoni dearly. Chahal apparently was shooting the video on the team bus when the team was traveling from Auckland to Hamilton.

Chahal also revealed that the Indian cricket team leaves a corner seat exclusively reserved for former Indian skipper MS Dhoni.

“Yeh woh seat hai Jaha ek legend baithte they, Mahi bhai [MS Dhoni]. Abhi bhi yaha koi nahi baithta. Hum unhe bohot miss kate hai [This is the seat where one legend used to sit. No one sits here now. We all miss him a lot],” Chahal was quoted as saying in the video.

Earlier this month, MS Dhoni was dropped from the BCCI’s list of centrally contracted players, raising fresh doubts on the future of the former India captain.