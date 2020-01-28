Man escapes tiger attack by acting dead: Watch video

A video of a man acting like dead to save from a tiger has become viral on the social media. The video was shared on social media by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan.

” You want to see how does a narrow escape looks like in case of encounter with a #tiger. #Tiger was cornered by the crowd. But fortunately end was fine for both man and tiger. Sent by a senior”, Parveen Kaswan captioned the video shared on micro blogging website.

In the video we can see a tiger being chased by a group of men. Suddenly the big cat grabs a men. The tiger almost sits on top of him. But the man remained motionless. Then the tiger after seeing people approaching left the man run away.

You want to see how does a narrow escape looks like in case of encounter with a #tiger. #Tiger was cornered by the crowd. But fortunately end was fine for both man and tiger. Sent by a senior. pic.twitter.com/1rLZyZJs3i — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 25, 2020

The incident occurred in Bhandara village in Maharashtra on Saturday. As per reportes the tiger first attacked two men who were on a motorcycle. Later as the news spread the villagers gathered to see the tiger. The tiger after being panicked by the presence of human charged to villagers and attacked on men.