‘Ready to talk with Prime Minister on CAA, but with a condition’, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made ti clear that she is ready to have talks with the Prime minister on Citizenship Amendment Act. But for that the act must be withdrawn first.

” I am ready for talks with the PM on CAA, but the centre has to withdraw the Act first’ said Mamata Banerjee.

” protesting against the Centre’s decision does not make opposition parties anti-national”, added the TMC leader.

West Bengal has passed a resolution against the CAA in the assembly. West Bengal is the fourth state to pass a resolution against the CAA. Mamata Banerjee has earlier made it clear that the exercise for national Register of Citizens will not be carried out in the state. Also the work for national population Register was suspended in the state.