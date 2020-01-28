“Rise above politics and caste to fight together against CAA”,says AK Antony

Senior leader and Congress Working Committee leader AK Antony said that all those who wish to see India as a model country should stand together in the fight against the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA). Antony was speaking during the inauguration of the ‘Kaval Yatra’ led by Aaryadan Shoukath in Thiruvananthapuram.

“All those who oppose the RSS should set aside their differences, rise above politics and caste to fight together against the CAA. We need to restrict the Modi government and RSS in order to maintain peace in the country. Those who keep themselves away from the anti-CAA protests today must remind themselves that they might also face problems in the future because of the CAA,” he said.