Shaheen Bagh protesters can enter homes and rape sisters and daughters, says BJP MP

West Delhi MP Pravesh Verma said if the anti-CAA and NRC protests at Shaheen Bagh continued, Delhi will face a “Kashmir-like situation”. Verma also said protesters at Shaheen Bagh “can enter homes and rape our sisters and daughters”. The protesters at Shaheen Bagh are predominantly women.

Verma’s remarks come a day after he had said that no one will be found at the protest site in Shaheen Bagh if BJP is voted to power in Delhi.

“People of Delhi know that the incident that had happened in Kashmir, the daughters and sisters of Kashmiri Pandits were raped. Similar incidents continued to happen in Uttar Pradesh, Hyderabad, Kerala. Today, a similar situation has arisen at a place in Delhi (Shaheen Bagh). Lakhs of people gather there. People of Delhi will have to think and make a decision. They can enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters and kill them. There’s time today, Modiji and Amit Shah won’t come to save you tomorrow… People are safe until Narendra Modi is the prime Minister. If someone else takes charge, nobody will feel safe here,” Verma said.

