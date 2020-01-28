Stock Market:Sensex, Nifty ends lower

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended lower on Tuesday.

As per the market experts the Indian equity market rallied downwards due to the downfall of global share markets. The share markets all over the world are concerned about the potential impact on business from Coronavirus outbreak in China.

The BSE Sensex settled down at 40,966.86 lower by 188.26 points or 0.46%. The NSE Nifty ended trading at 12,060.25 registering a loss of 58.75 points or 0.48%.

The top gainers in the market were HDFC, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Bharat Petroleum, and Tata Consultancy Service.

The top losers in the market were Vedanta, Bharati Airtel, Tata motors, Tata Steel, Zee Entertainment, JSW Steel, Reliance Industries, Coal India and ICICI Bank.