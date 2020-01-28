Twitter user had predicted Kobe Bryant’s death in helicopter crash ; see tweets

As the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna sent shockwaves across the world, Twitter went berserk over a freaky 2012 tweet from a random user who allegedly posted about Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash.

Bryant was killed along with his teenage daughter and seven others when their helicopter crashed in Southern California on Sunday.

On November 24, 2012, a user named @dotNoso allegedly posted about the 18-time NBA All-Star basketball legend dying in a helicopter crash.

“Kobe is going to end up dying in a helicopter crash,” read the Twitter post.

Once the post was rediscovered, the Tweeple hammered the user who apologized, saying “I am sorry” after the news of Bryant’s untimely demise broke out.

The user, however, did not remove the old post despite social media users requesting him to do so.