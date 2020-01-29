Apple to launch ‘HomePod’ in India: Know the features, price

Apple has all set to launch its siri based smart speaker ‘HomePod’ in India. This has came to know from the HomePod listing page on the Apple India.

HomePod was launched at WWDC in 2017. It was launched to sale in Australia, US, UK and other European countries on 2018.And in 2019 it was launched in China, japan and Taiwan. It is priced at $.348 ( Rs.24,860).

As per Apple, the HomePod with its six microphones is said to recognise the ‘Spatial Awareness’ of the room and will play audi acordingly.It comes with 7 speakers with its own amplifier. Apple A8 chip powers the speaker.

The Apple homePod is available in two colour variants – Black and White. it is revealed that the homePod will be priced at Rs.19,900 in India.

it is supposed that the HomePod will give tough competition to Bose Home Speaker 300, Amazon Echo Studio and Echo Plus.