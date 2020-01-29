Bajaj launches CT, Platina BS6 versions : Price and Features

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Tuesday said it has launched a BS-VI compliant range of its CT and Platina motorcycle models at a starting price of Rs 40,794 (ex-showroom Delhi). The BS-VI compliant CT and Platina come equipped with electronic injection (EI) system designed by the company’s R&D centre along with leading component partners, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

The CT BS-VI range will continue to offer two engine options, 100cc and 110cc with price starting at Rs 40,794 (ex-showroom Delhi), it added. The Platina range will also come in two variants, 100cc and 110cc H-Gear and prices start at Rs 47,264. The BS-VI variant of Platina 100 Electric Start is priced at Rs 54,797, (ex-showroom Delhi), which is Rs 6,368 more than the BS-IV variant, the company said.

Commenting on the launch, Bajaj Auto President – Motorcycle- Sarang Kanade said, “the introduction of these models begin the transition of our product range to BS-VI norms.” Bajaj Auto has scaled up their line-up of BS-VI compliant vehicles and will make these bikes available in the other models too in the next few weeks, he added.