BJP calling me terrorist is sad, Kejriwal tweeted

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he faced many difficulties to help people and in return the BJP has called him a “terrorist”.
Tagging a media report according to which BJP MP Parvesh Verma had allegedly called him a terrorist, Kejriwal said he has been working day and night towards the welfare of people.
“Gave up everything for the people of Delhi. After joining politics, I faced many difficulties so that the life of the people could improve. Today in return, the Bharatiya Janata Party is calling me a terrorist … It is very sad,” he said in a tweet.
???? ??? ??? ??? ????? ?? ?? ?????? ?? ??? ??? ????? ?????? ?? ????? ?? ??? ???? ?? ??? ????? ????? ??????? ??? ??? ?? ??? ???? ????????? ?? ????? ???? ???? ????? ?? ???? ????? ?? ???? ???? ??? ?? ???? ?????? ???? ?????? ???????? ?? ??? ?? … ???? ??? ???? ?? https://t.co/WEhHtxZd8U
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 29, 2020
