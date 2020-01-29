Gujrat to make ‘wood’ for funeral pyre with 1000 tonne Cow dung

A cow-dung research center in Jamnagar Gujarat has made a novel use for the animal excreta. They had devised a machine that converts Cow dung to logs of fuelwood which can be used for Industrial use and also to form funeral pyres.

According to the center, normal fuelwood contains 12-15 percent moisture content while the Dung wood has a mere 2-3 percent making it excellent for funeral pyres. Further, the higher caloric value released when burning of dung wood will make less use of ‘Ghee'(clarified butter) in the pyre. A dung wood log is of 4-6 feet long and releases up to 8000 KJ of heat when burnt. The machine is capable of converting 1000 tonnes of Cow dung to dung wood in a day. The end product will have a spongy texture which helps the dung wood to dry quickly and also helps it to burn quickly.

The novel method will be implemented in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Odissa soon.