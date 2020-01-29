Indian cricketer Mithali Raj’s biopic gets release date ; Taapsee Pannu shares first look

Tapsee Pannu confirmed that she will be seen playing the role of the Indian cricketer in her biopic. Later, it was also announced that the movie titled, Shabaash Mithu, will go on floors mid-2020. The plans have been put into action now. The first look poster of Taapse as Mithali as been released by the makers. The pictures are magnificent and are sure to generate interest amongst the fans. The similarities with Mithali’s look are uncanny. The actress wrote, “Mithali Raj, you are a ‘Game Changer’,”

““I have always been asked who’s your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is.” The statement that made every cricket lover pause n introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it,” she added.