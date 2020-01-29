Indigo to suspend flight from Bnlgr- Hong Kong, Delhi- Chengdu routes

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in China, IndiGo airline stated Wednesday that it has decided to suspend its flights on the Bengaluru-Hong Kong route from February 1 onward and on the Delhi-Chengdu route from February 1 to February 20. The airline added that it will continue to operate the Kolkata-Guangzhou flight which it is ‘monitoring on a daily basis’.

While India is yet to report a case of the deadly virus, there have been a number of suspected cases across the country. The Ministry of External Affairs Tuesday said the Centre has started preparations to evacuate Indians stranded in China’s Wuhan and other parts of China’s Hubei province. Official sources told The Indian Express that an Air India jumbo jet has been placed on standby in Mumbai as they await the green signal from China for the flight, which will return from Wuhan to Delhi.

The latest cases in India include a Serbian national who returned from China and reached Goa via New Delhi and a medicine student, who was pursuing studies in Wuhan, and his mother who are now quarantined in an isolated ward of a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain.