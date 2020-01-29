“Modi and his team have literally turned the economy around”: Rahul Gandhi mocks and PM and FM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the economic slowdown. The Congress leader accused that Prime Minister and Finance Minister have no idea what to do next.

The Congress leaders took to his social media handle to criticise the NDA government. The attack against the union government is just days ahead of the union budget.

Modi & his dream team of economic advisors have literally turned the economy around. Earlier: GDP: 7.5%

Inflation: 3.5% Now: GDP: 3.5%

Inflation: 7.5% The PM & FM have absolutely no idea what to do next. #Budget2020 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 29, 2020

“Modi and his dream team of economic advisors have literally turned the economy around. Earlier: GDP: 7.5%, Inflation: 3.5%. Now:GDP: 3.5, Inflation: 7.5%,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

“The PM and FM have absolutely no idea what to do next,” he tweeted with the hashtag ‘Budget 2020’.