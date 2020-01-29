Realme announces price cut for this model in India

Realme 5 Pro has received a price cut in India. The Chinese smartphone maker has dropped the price of each storage variant of the Realme 5 Pro by Rs. 1,000. The new prices are reflecting on Flipkart and Realme.com, and the company has also confirmed to Gadgets 360 on the permanent nature of this price drop. The Realme 5 Pro was launched in India in August last year, and this is the first price cut for the phone. Key specifications of the Realme phone include 6.3-inch full-HD+ display, Snapdragon 712 SoC, up to 8GB RAM, quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor, and a 4,035mAh battery.

Realme 5 Pro price in India

The Realme 5 Pro price in India now starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. The 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB options can be purchased at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,999, respectively . Originally, the phone was priced at Rs. 13,999, Rs. 14,999, and Rs. 16,999 for the three storage versions, respectively. The phone is listed with the new prices on Realme.com and Flipkart in Sparkling Blue and Crystal Green colour options. Flipkart is also offering bank discounts, no-cost EMI options, and exchange discounts, while Realme.com is also offering exchange discounts on the phone.

Realme 5 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 5 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 and packs a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. It is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The new Realme 5 Pro phone comes in 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).