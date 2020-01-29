Samsung set to launch Galaxy A51 in India today : Price and Specifications

Samsung is going to launch Galaxy A51 in India today. The smartphone has already made its debut in Vietnam along with Galaxy A71. The company has teased the Galaxy A51’s launch on Twitter, confirming that the smartphone will feature a quad-camera setup at the back.

Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by an Octa-core chipset. In terms of storage, the smartphone offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage that can be expandable up to 512 GB via Micro SD card.

In the camera department, the smartphone sports a 32 MP selfie shooter. On the back, the quad-camera setup includes a 48 MP primary sensor, 12 MP secondary sensor, one 5 MP macro lens and a 5 MP depth sensor.

Galaxy A51 is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charge tech. For connectivity, you will get USB Type-C port, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The phone comes in Prism Crush Black, White, Blue, and Pink colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in India (expected) The Samsung Galaxy A51 can be expected to be priced close to its Vietnam pricing, where it was launched at VND 7,990,000 (roughly Rs. 24,600) for its 6GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage variant. A recent rumour also tipped the Samsung Galaxy A51 price in India to start at Rs. 22,990.