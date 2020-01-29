W.Bengal BJP President on Shaheenbagh protestors,” Why don’t they just die in cold”

Dileep Ghosh, BJP’s Bengal President had once again said controversial comments on anti Citizenship law protestors.

Aiming at thousands including women and children who stage a dharna at Delhi’s Shaheen bagh Dileep Ghosh said he is amused why at Delhi’s chilling temperatures of 5-degree protestors are not dying or getting ill.He added that in W.Bengal, those who oppose Citizenship law simply suicide on hearing CAA and NRC.

News agency ANI quoted him,”Many died standing at the long queues during demonetization,But why are these protestors not dying sitting in the open air at Delhi’s chilling winter,They must drink Amrit for it to happen”

Dileep Ghosh had earlier sparked controversy two weeks ago when he said the protestors should be shot down like stray dogs as the BJP government in Karnataka and UP did.