NEWS

W.Bengal BJP President on Shaheenbagh protestors,” Why don’t they just die in cold”

Jan 29, 2020, 11:35 am IST
Less than a minute

Dileep Ghosh, BJP’s Bengal  President had once again said controversial comments on anti Citizenship law protestors.

Aiming at thousands including women and children who stage a dharna at Delhi’s Shaheen bagh Dileep Ghosh said he is amused why at Delhi’s chilling temperatures of 5-degree protestors are not dying or getting ill.He added that in W.Bengal, those who oppose Citizenship law simply suicide on hearing CAA and NRC.

News agency ANI quoted him,”Many died standing at the long queues during demonetization,But why are these protestors not dying sitting in the open air at Delhi’s chilling winter,They must drink Amrit for it to happen”

Dileep Ghosh had earlier sparked controversy two weeks ago when he said the protestors should be shot down like stray dogs as the BJP government in Karnataka and UP did.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close